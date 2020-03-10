Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - ZA Group, Inc. ("ZAAG" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: ZAAG), an emerging holding company focused on the acquisition of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential around the world, is excited to announce it signed a definitive agreement with Urban Core Institute, Inc. to both lease and acquire its 4 internet based technology web platforms.

This definitive agreement with Urban Core Institute, Inc. immediately allows ZAAG to partake in the ramp up of internet traffic growth, advertising and marketing revenues generated from these 4 technology platforms and then eventually acquire all 4 technology platforms. Both parties have entered into this agreement and website platform business to allow the company to invest in the future and generate revenue and sales from third party businesses, events, services, and information, while being an information portal.

Today ZAAG Corporation has a better opportunity than ever to be innovative leaders. The company plans on releasing more news details on these 4 internet-based web platforms and their potential in the next few weeks. More information can be viewed at http://zaagcorporation.com/ .

As previously announced, ZAAG Completed its Acquisition of Naples Restaurant, Zen Asian Barbecue. ZAAG is happy to announce this was the first of several acquisitions it looks to complete. ZAAG President John Morgan stated, "As of September 30, 2019, ZAAG had a total of $534,532 in assets. ZAAG has rapidly increased its nine-month revenues year over year from 2018 to 2019. In the nine months ending September 30, 2019 ZAAG had revenues of $837,070 compared to $330,892 for the nine months ending September 30, 2018."

About ZAAG

ZA Group, Inc. is an emerging holding company, targeting the acquisition of undervalued, niche web based, internet, companies and technologies with high growth potential. ZAAG also owns the award-winning restaurant, Zen Asian BBQ ( https://www.eatatzen.com/ ), located in a Naples, Florida.

