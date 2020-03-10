Technavio has been monitoring the pet accessories market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.74 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet accessories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Pet Accessories Market is segmented as below:
Product
- Pet Toys
- Others
Application
- Dogs
- Cats
- Others
Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Geographic segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA

Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet accessories market report covers the following areas:
- Pet Accessories Market Size
- Pet Accessories Market Trends
- Pet Accessories Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advent of smart pet accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the pet accessories market growth during the next few years.
Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pet accessories market, including some of the vendors such as Ancol Pet Products, Ferplast, Rolf C. Hagen, Rosewood Pet Products and Spectrum Brands. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pet accessories market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pet accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pet accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pet accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet accessories market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Pet toys Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Dogs Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cats Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of smart pet accessories
- Growing popularity of customization in pet accessories
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ancol Pet Products
- Ferplast
- Rolf C. Hagen
- Rosewood Pet Products
- Spectrum Brands
- Unicharm
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
