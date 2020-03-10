Anzeige
WKN: A117M8 ISIN: LU0974299876 
Stuttgart
10.03.20
21:22 Uhr
96,00 Euro
+7,50
+8,47 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.03.2020
Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 3, 2020

LUXEMBOURG, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (collectively, the "General Meetings") are to be held on April 3, 2020. The General Meetings will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meetings, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meetings are available at the Company's website at http://investors.globant.com.

Globant new logo

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

We are a digitally native company where innovation, design and engineering meet scale. We use the latest technologies in the digital and cognitive field to empower organizations in every aspect. We have more than 11,800 employees and we are present in 17 countries working for companies like Google, Southwest Airlines, EA and BBVA, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017). We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord (2019).

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant
investors@globant.com
(877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
(877) 215-5230

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

