Roger Rojas: The Influence Behind Your Favorite Influencers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Roger Rojas is a social creator and director who brings a unique Miami flare and New York edge to his work. The Miami born native moved to New York for college and after graduating made the hardest decision of his life...to stay there. He took a risk that not many family members, friends and even himself were sure about. Now, fast forward four years later and everything seems to be coming into focus.

Roger Rojas is "The Content CEO" who has created social stories (yes, he calls them social stories) for everyone from Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes to celebrity entrepreneur Grant Cardone. Rojas is the social creator of choice to New York City's GRIT BXNG one of the hottest fitness facilities in Manhattan, co-owned by Tony Robbins, Pitbull, and the Zanker family. However, it's not just his video content that is attracting high profile brands but his photography as well, his photo recently landed the cover of Men's Health Magazine in Mexico.

His come up is truly remarkable. The question is, how in less than four years did he go from picking up a camera for the first time in his life to shooting everyone from startups to celebrities?

"It's not magic, it's math," says Roger, who explains that during the first 2.5 years after college he almost never said "no" to any job. He quadrupled down on making connections, networking, and delivering a service that went above and beyond the client ask. "If they asked for one video I gave them two, if they asked for fifty photos, I delivered seventy-five".

"When I first started working with Roger I knew he was special. He's my go-to when I partner with big brands. Roger knows how to elevate content and deliver something incredibly unique." says Brian Mazza, Founder of High-Performance Lifestyle Training retreats.

At just 26-years-old, Roger Rojas is the "The Content CEO", who took a risk on himself, turning down multiple out of college opportunities to pursue what he believed in. His diverse campaigns, photos, and eye-catching videos are the result of a young man who isn't scared to challenge himself and through that, his work tells a story every time.

Over the past four years, Roger Rojas has become a highly sought after social director creating content for some of your favorite brands, celebrities, and influencers across the world.

His advice is simple, in seven words he says it all:

"Don't blink, you might miss your shot"

