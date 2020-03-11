Partner Social Media LLC: Becoming An Online Entrepreneur Just Got Easier...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Partner Social Media LLC, a leader in local marketing for small to medium sized businesses announces an expansion - releasing a suite of programs to help entrepreneurs start and grow a local marketing agency of their own.

"Today, many people want to work for themselves." says CEO of the company Neil Anderson. We believe one of the best ways to truly accomplish the "Laptop Lifestyle" is to create a business that serves and adds a tremendous amount of value to the community and the economy, all while getting compensated very well for doing so on a reoccurring business model. That's what we can help someone with the entrepreneurial spirit accomplish.

Partner Social Media LLC will be offering a full line of educational programs where either a brand new start-up marketing agency owner can learn at his or her own pace, potentially creating the business of their dreams. All while also serving the experienced, six-figure agency owner, teaching them how to get more clients and scale their already successful business.

"No matter where someone is at on their journey to create a successful local marketing agency and work for themselves, we'll be there to offer help and education to get them there." says Anderson. "Our Marketing Agency Mentor program is for beginners, looking to get results and start their journey. Our ZeroColdCalling System program is for experienced agency owners looking for an amazing prospecting tool to expand their client roster. We plan on offering more and more educational programs and tools to help entrepreneurs start, expand, and grow their businesses, and I couldn't be more excited to make a difference in their lives!"

For more information on Partner Social Media LLC and their latest programs, you can visit either https://www.marketingagencymentor.com or https://www.zerocoldcalling.com

Neil Anderson

(407) 205-7511

