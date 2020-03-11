Technavio has been monitoring the shea butter market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.14 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for cocoa butter alternatives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
Shea Butter Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Shea Butter Market is segmented as below:
Application
- Food
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
Geographic segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Shea Butter Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shea butter market report covers the following areas:
- Shea Butter Market Size
- Shea Butter Market Trends
- Shea Butter Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the shea butter market growth during the next few years.
Shea Butter Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the shea butter market, including some of the vendors such as Bunge Loders Croklaan, Ghana Nuts, Shea Radiance, Sundial Brands and The Savannah Fruits Company. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the shea butter market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Shea Butter Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist shea butter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the shea butter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the shea butter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shea butter market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Food Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for cocoa butter alternatives
- Rise in demand for fair trade certified shea butter
- Increase in strategic acquisitions
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bunge Loders Croklaan
- Ghana Nuts
- Shea Radiance
- Sundial Brands
- The Savannah Fruits Company
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
