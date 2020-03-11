Technavio has been monitoring the LTE base station market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.37 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005703/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global LTE Base Station Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing investments in small cell infrastructure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
LTE Base Station Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
LTE Base Station Market is segmented as below:
Product
- Macrocell
- Small Cell
End-user
- Rural and Remote
- Urban
- Enterprise
Geographic segmentation
- The Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30476
LTE Base Station Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our LTE base station market report covers the following areas:
- LTE Base Station Market Size
- LTE Base Station Market Trends
- LTE Base Station Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing investments in LTE-A as one of the prime reasons driving the LTE base station market growth during the next few years.
LTE Base Station Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the LTE base station market, including some of the vendors such as Huawei Technologies, Nokia, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the LTE base station market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
LTE Base Station Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist LTE base station market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the LTE base station market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the LTE base station market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LTE base station market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Rural and remote Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Urban Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Enterprise Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential and SOHO Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Macrocell Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Small cell Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising technological developments
- Increased adoption of FDD-LTE
- Growing investments in LTE-A
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Huawei Technologies
- Nokia
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology?
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005703/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/