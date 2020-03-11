Technavio has been monitoring the augmented reality (AR) and it is poised to grow by USD 76.99 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005498/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will during the forecast period. Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp. and Zugara Inc. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Segmentation
Augmented Reality (AR) is segmented as below:
Application
- Enterprise
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Education
- Other Applications
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40843
Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our augmented reality (AR) report covers the following areas:
- Augmented Reality (AR) Size
- Augmented Reality (AR) Trends
- Augmented Reality (AR) Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing AR integration in mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented reality (AR) growth during the next few years.
Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the augmented reality (AR), including some of the vendors such as Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp. and Zugara Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented reality (AR) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Augmented Reality (AR) 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the augmented reality (AR)
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Enterprise Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Media and entertainment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing AR integration in mobile devices
- Platform-independent
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Dynabook Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Upskill
- Vuzix Corp.
- Zugara Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005498/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/