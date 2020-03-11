NAHF Heritage Hall & Education Center: National Aviation Hall of Fame Partners with Digidrub

NAHF to create an immersive and informative experience through Virtual Reality for visitors

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has partnered with DigiDrub, to modernize visitor experience through Virtual Reality. DigiDrub is an award-winning digital agency focusing on web, digital content creation, and creating custom immersive experiences (AR/VR).

According to NAHF Chairman Michael Quiello, "The NAHF has begun the transformation of our Heritage Hall and Education Center (HHEC). This partnership is the first step in reinventing our current space into a cutting-edge interactive and informative experience that makes NAHF a preferred destination for domestic, national and international visitors. Our HHEC will capture the imagination of the next generation of aerospace leaders through an evolving storyline of Enshrinees challenges and accomplishments in a realistic, hands-on, immersive environment so engaging that it becomes an inspirational and educational destination."

The VR experience is titled "Return to the Moon"; NAHF visitors will undertake an unforgettable experience where they will be flying with NASA Astronaut and NAHF Enshrinee Fred Gregory; they will learn some important history of lunar voyages and also complete a few tasks as part of the mission.

Aninda Bose, Managing Partner of DigiDrub said, "we are honored that NAHF chose us to create this Virtual Reality experience. This will be an interesting and an exciting project for us to execute."

"Since our foundation through an Act of Congress in 1964, the NAHF has been dedicated to honoring America's aerospace pioneers," says NAHF President and CEO Amy Spowart. "Our goal is to promote the vision, innovation, skill and courage of the national heroes who lent their genius to further our nation's aerospace legacy. With our partnership with DigiDrub, we will inspire young people and educate them on our rich aviation history through modern technologies."

About NAHF

Founded and based in Dayton, OH, the NAHF Heritage Hall & Education Center is committed to informing the public of American aviation heroes, their accomplishments and their impact on advances in aviation from Early Flight to Space Travel. The NAHF ( www.nationalaviation.org ) strives to create a distinctive educational resource that will inspire future generations to appreciate our nation's extraordinary aviation heritage and the men and women who created it.

About DigiDrub

DigiDrub ( www.digidrub.com ) is an award-winning digital agency which helps organizations brand and market better in the digital world; the agency focuses on website design and development, and SEO; Online content creation and social media management, and creating enterprise-grade custom VR/AR. The company has adopted a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms to build predictive outcomes for its clients.

MEDIA CONTACT

NAHF Heritage Hall & Education Center

Amy Spowart

1100 Spatz Street, Dayton, Ohio 45433

(937) 256-0944 ext. 11

aspowart@nationalaviation.org

DIGIDRUB MEDIA CONTACT

Subhadeep Datta

+17329158530/+919830908099

Subhadeep.Datta@digidrub.com

SOURCE: NAHF Heritage Hall & Education Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580089/National-Aviation-Hall-of-Fame-Partners-with-Digidrub