GroupSystems Corp. offers complimentary access to its ThinkTank digital engagement platform for businesses during COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak

Leaders of mission-critical programs that are at risk due to travel or budget restrictions are offered expert digital tools and templates for guiding distributed teams

DENVER, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSystems, the leading provider of digital engagement and workshop facilitation, has announced that it is offering new customers complimentary access to its platform for businesses with travel or budgetary restrictions driven by the recent spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

"CEOs, strategy leaders, risk and transformation teams are facing an unprecedented challenge in keeping mission critical projects moving forward during this COVID-19 outbreak. We believe ThinkTank can help," says Nick Parnaby, GroupSystems CEO.

ThinkTank enables leaders to guide distributed teams through complex planning and transformation programs. The platform combines an array of remote workforce productivity and facilitation tools that simplify the process of ideation, categorization, prioritization and alignment required to reach group consensus. Critical aspects of strategy planning, risk management, and transformation programs.

"In a world of restricted travel, the ability to drive outcomes and consensus across your distributed stakeholders, versus simply chat with them via video conferencing, is about to become a core necessity for businesses on a global stage. ThinkTank does this," says Parnaby. The platform includes real-time and asynchronous tools for interactive presentation, crowdsourcing, brainstorming and rapid information collection or requirements gathering. Teams can assess, vote, align and come to consensus with insightful reporting deliverables, exportable data and analytics.

Over 60% of Fortune 100 enterprises and global project leads have used ThinkTank, including five of the largest consulting and systems integration firms, to digitize and standardize methodologies for deployment of transformation, strategy, and enterprise risk programs. ThinkTank has a proven impact in shortening project lead times by 40%, speeding time to value, reducing travel costs, and reducing ERP deployment failure, all while driving adoption. Transformation teams using ThinkTank are also winning new business through efficient and differentiated digital ways of facilitating client initiatives.

"All current signs point to a protracted impact on travel and the economy. Therefore, we have taken steps to offer our software to leaders of these programs at no cost for the next 90-days," said Parnaby. "We're confident that ThinkTank can help to curb the risks to in-flight projects and those about to begin. We also believe there are lasting benefits for businesses who have yet to adopt a digital engagement platform like ThinkTank."

About ThinkTank

ThinkTank is a software platform that applies digital engagement and remote workforce productivity to transform the way leaders engage stakeholders on mission critical projects that require stakeholder engagement and alignment. Based on thirty years of cognitive behavioral research into consensus dynamics, ThinkTank has been used to help launch astronauts safely into space, ratify strategic plans , write the constitutions of countries, and facilitate thousands of enterprise transformation programs for the Fortune 5000.

