Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928619 ISIN: CH0013841017 Ticker-Symbol: LO3 
Lang & Schwarz
10.03.20
22:40 Uhr
354,00 Euro
+19,00
+5,67 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
348,00
360,00
10.03.
299,10
299,10
10.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONZA GROUP AG354,00+5,67 %