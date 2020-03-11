Lonza Group Strengthens its Executive Committee with the Appointment of New CHRO

Basel, Switzerland, 11 March 2020 - Lonza today announced the appointment of Caroline Barth as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Lonza Group. Caroline will also take a place on the Lonza Group Executive Committee.

Group Chairman and CEO ad interim Albert Baehny commented, "We are delighted to welcome Caroline to our leadership team. She brings a wealth of experience from different countries and cultures, alongside specific expertise in the healthcare industry, following a 15-year career with Novartis. Her contribution will extend and enhance our continuing business focus on the pharma and biotech markets."

Caroline commented, "I am greatly looking forward to the challenges and rewards of leading the Human Resources function for Lonza Group. It is a strategically important time for the HR function as the company continues to pursue its ambitious growth strategy."

Caroline will commence her new role on 1 May 2020. She will be based in Basel (CH).

