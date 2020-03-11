Regulatory News:

In July 2019 Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris: ETL) announced the launch of a share buyback program of at least €100 million by end-June 22, commencing in the second half of FY 2019-20.

Consistent with this commitment and in order to implement the first stage of this program, Eutelsat has signed a mandate with an investment services provider for an initial cash share buy-back amount of €20 million.

The purchase period will start on March 11, 2020 and end on July 30th, 2020. The purchase price per share shall not exceed 19 euros.

