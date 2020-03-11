Les Amis in Singapore is the Winner of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2020

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Amis in Singapore is the 2020 winner of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award. Determined by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants voting Academy, the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award recognises a restaurant that demonstrates outstanding service and exceptional hospitality.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "A fine-dining institution in Singapore since 1994, Les Amis has earned justified plaudits for its impeccable front-of-house operation and is recognised as having one of the best wine lists in the region."

As part of the restaurant's commitment to front-of-house excellence, French executive chef Sebastien Lepinoy has instituted a residency programme to send talented staffers to visit French-based producers for on-the-job training. The experience allows the staff member to specialise in a specific area, and provides the restaurant with an in-house expert in a particular field.

Chef Lepinoy, Director of Culinary and Operations at Les Amis, says: "My team and I are incredibly?honoured?to receive the Gin Mare Art of HospitalityAward. We would like to thank the Asia's 50 Best team for bestowing us with this prestigious award, and in turn allowing us to make Singapore proud. In a fine dining restaurant, excellent food and personalised service carries equal?weight?in crafting a unique dining experience for our guests. It really is a team effort."

Les Amis is the first Singapore restaurant to claim the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award.

Joaquín Villanueva, Global Marketing Director for Gin Mare, says: "One of the things what we, the Mediterranean people, do best is embody The Art of Hospitality. That's why it is a great honour for Gin Mare to be part of this Award and congratulate Les Amis for bringing to life an outstanding experience beyond their amazing gastronomic offer. As a brand, we strongly believe that delivering memorable experiences to our customers is the only way to be relevant and reinforce our emotional link with them."

Chef Lepinoy will receive his trophy as part of the eighth annual Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. This year's event takes the form of a virtual awards ceremony streamed on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday, 24th March from 4pm (HK/SG; 5pm JPN). Log on to follow the countdown.

