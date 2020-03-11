United Renewable Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding to supply project developer Ye Heng Power with 120 MW of its solar panels. It plans to start shipping the PV modules in the second half.United Renewable Energy (URE) has signed a memorandum of understanding to provide project developer Ye Heng Power with 120 MW of PV modules for a solar array in Taiwan's Changhua Coastal Industrial Park. Hsinchu-based URE said that it will start delivering the glass-glass bifacial modules in the second half of this year. It claims that the 180 MW solar project that Ye Heng Power is building will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...