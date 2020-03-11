The induction hobs market is expected to grow by USD 3.51 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005247/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors in the market are introducing innovative products integrated with new technologies to attract customers. Some of the latest features introduced in induction hobs include faster heating and cooling-down, temperature controls, power levels, child lock, timer, and sensory panels. In 2019, AB Electrolux introduced a wide range of kitchenware that combine technology with human-centric Scandinavian design. The kitchen range includes the SenseFry induction hob that features intuitive hob touchscreen and sensors and assisted cooking programs. The induction hob identifies and maintains an even temperature across the surface of the pan. The introduction of such innovative products is attracting consumer interest, which is crucial in driving the growth of the global induction hobs market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40466

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for convenient home appliances with changes in lifestyle patterns will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Induction Hobs Market: Increasing Demand for Convenient Home Appliances with Changes in Lifestyle Patterns

Changing lifestyles and time-pressed schedules of consumers in the urban regions have increased the adoption of products that are easy to use and time-saving. Induction hobs help address such consumer needs as they quickly heat the food and are also energy efficient compared to traditional gas stoves. Globally, the rate of urban population has been growing at a steady rate. This is expected to boost the sale of induction hobs during the forecast period.

"Advent of voice-controlled kitchen assistants and the increasing adoption of induction technology in cooking appliances will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Induction Hobs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the induction hobs market by product (built-in and free standing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the induction hobs market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of modular and smart kitchens in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product

Built-in

Free standing

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005247/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/