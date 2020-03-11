COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsation - Eika Boligkreditt EUR500mil 7yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

11 March 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eika Boligkreditt AS

EUR500mil (no grow) 0.01% Covered Bond due 12 March 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Covered Note Programme, dated 11 October 2019.

LEI: 549300T7MMTBQXCJOQ79

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eika Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS2133386685 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.01% Covered Bonds due 12 March 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banco Santander SA

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Swedbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.