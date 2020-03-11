Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Von Beginn an dabei sein Milliarden-Markt für Psychedelika erreicht die Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
11.03.20
09:15 Uhr
3,897 Euro
+0,145
+3,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,908
3,916
09:31
3,902
3,910
09:31
PR Newswire
11.03.2020 | 09:10
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsation - Eika Boligkreditt EUR500mil 7yr

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilsation - Eika Boligkreditt EUR500mil 7yr

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Post-Stabilisation Notice

11 March 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eika Boligkreditt AS

EUR500mil (no grow) 0.01% Covered Bond due 12 March 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Covered Note Programme, dated 11 October 2019.

LEI: 549300T7MMTBQXCJOQ79

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Eika Boligkreditt AS
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS2133386685
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.01% Covered Bonds due 12 March 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander SA
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Swedbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

COMMERZBANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire