The automotive alternator slip ring market is expected to grow by USD 62.7 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005248/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising purchasing power and significant economic growth have increased the demand for passenger cars in countries such as China, India, and Brazil. This is encouraging many automobile manufacturers to enter the automotive market in these countries. Also, growing competition and saturation in developed markets has led several global automobile manufacturers to shift focus towards these countries. Similarly, Mexico is witnessing continuous investments in the automotive sector owing to its free trade agreements with neighboring countries such as the US, Canada, and other South American countries. Therefore, the increasing demand for automobiles is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive alternator slip ring market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40670

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of smart alternators will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market: Growing Popularity of Smart Alternators

Increasing stringency of fuel efficiency regulations is forcing automakers to adopt smart alternators in their vehicle models. Smart alternators reduce the overall fuel consumption by regenerating a portion of the wasted energy back into the battery. This helps automobile manufacturers meet growing power demands in modern vehicles. The rising popularity of smart alternators in the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the global automotive alternator slip ring market.

"Increasing popularity of regenerative braking mechanism and advances in integrated starter generators will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Alternator Slip Ring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive alternator slip ring market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the automotive alternator slip ring market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005248/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/