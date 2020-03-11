Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika-Akien: Die Reise geht jetzt erst los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Lang & Schwarz
11.03.20
10:45 Uhr
17,425 Euro
-0,248
-1,40 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,360
17,490
10:45
17,390
17,470
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABB
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD17,425-1,40 %
ATLAS COPCO AB A29,600-3,11 %