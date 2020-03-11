Leading Talent Solutions Provider, Cappfinity, Gears Up for Global Expansion With Two New Senior Appointments

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent acquisition and recruiting leader, Cappfinity, has strengthened its global senior management team with the appointment of Eugenia (Jeannie) Liakaris in the US and James Mailley in Ireland.

The move is the next step in the company's international expansion and follows successful launches in both Australia and the US in 2018, fuelled by an investment of $17.6m by Education Growth Partners.

As Head of Client Success, Americas, Jeannie Liakaris will lead the US division of the business into their next phase of strategic growth with a focus on bringing Cappfinity's recruitment technology and strengths-based algorithmic assessments to the US early talent market.

Jeannie brings more than 15 years' experience to the role, working with global organisations to build and develop talent pipelines and providing advice on best practice for recruiting and retaining talent. As the first Assistant Dean to lead Career Development and Recruiting at NYU's School of Professional Services for more than 8 years, Jeannie has a strong background in higher education and recruiting.

In his new role as Sales Director, Ireland, James Mailley will lead the launch of the Cappfinity proposition in Ireland. James has a wealth of industry experience having spent more than 13 years as part of the sales leadership team at Monster, prior to which he also held senior sales roles at Hudson and Michael Page.

Cappfinity has chosen to establish a base in Ireland following increased interest from the market for their unique strengths-based assessment approach. With an office now open in Dublin, James will focus his attention on leading the expansion into the territory.

Cappfinity CEO, Dr Alex Linley, spoke about the appointments:

"I am delighted that Jeannie and James are joining Cappfinity at such an exciting time for the business. Both appointments represent an important next step in progressing our strategic plans for expansion. With successful track records and exceptional depth of knowledge, both Jeannie and James will be invaluable assets as we continue to scale our business on a journey to becoming a global market leader."

