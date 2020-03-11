The Spring 2020 Issue of European CEO Takes a Look at Europe's Defence Conundrum and the Rise of Dopamine Fasting in Silicon Valley

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring 2020 edition of European CEO magazine has arrived and comes with a host of informative articles, covering a range of subjects including the pitfalls of workplace relationships in the era of MeToo and attempts by European firms to enter the lucrative credit rating space.

In addition, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett spoke with the magazine about the country's efforts to reimagine tourism in a way that ensures all stakeholders benefit equally.

"Our new approach to tourism comes at a time when we are experiencing an increasingly challenging global tourism arena with competition from emerging destinations, shifting travel patterns and volatile economic conditions," Bartlett explained. "Nevertheless, fierce competition offers new opportunities. It forces us to rethink old ways of doing things. It forces us to innovate."

The new issue also takes a look at European efforts to cover the defence gaps that are appearing due to a fracturing transatlantic alliance and increasing criticism of NATO. Journalist Charlotte Gifford looks at growing tension between Brussels and US President Donald Trump and whether it really is feasible for Europe to go it alone.

Elsewhere in the magazine, articles touch upon electric car sales in Norway, the growing popularity of workations and the use of dopamine fasting in Silicon Valley as an attempt to improve productivity. Meanwhile, Barclay Ballard explores the Chinese concept of guanxi and what European and Chinese firms need to do in order to look past cultural differences in the boardroom.

To read about all this and more, pick up the latest copy of European CEO magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.europeanceo.com

