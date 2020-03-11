Referring to the bulletin from Torslanda Property Investment AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on March 10, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Mar 19, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: TORSAB Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0006503975 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Mar 18, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0013914249 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Mar 19, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact Torslanda Property Investment AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.