Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika-Akien: Die Reise geht jetzt erst los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
11.03.20
11:01 Uhr
1.643,80 Euro
-30,20
-1,80 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.637,00
1.643,00
11:02
1.636,80
1.643,20
11:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC150,55-2,73 %
AMAZON.COM INC1.643,80-1,80 %