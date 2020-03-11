The global connected logistics market is poised to grow by USD 29.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024

Connected Logistics Market Analysis Report by Type (Software services, IT services, and Hardware devices), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the effective management of temperature-sensitive products. In addition, the increasing need to enhance connectivity and reduce energy consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the connected logistics market.

The lack of an effective supply chain system in developing countries results in significant loss of temperature-sensitive products such as F&B products and drugs and vaccines every year. Also, a majority of storage networks do not follow the desired temperature conditions prescribed by regulatory guidelines. Hence, organizations are exhibiting strong demand for smart refrigerator systems backed with technologies such as IoT, analytics, and cloud computing solutions. The adoption of such connected logistics systems will help organizations to efficiently manage temperature-sensitive products under fluctuating climatic conditions. Therefore, the rising need for the effective management of temperature-sensitive products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global connected logistics market.

Major Five Connected Logistics Market Companies:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications, Media Technology, Financial Services, Health Public Service, Products, and Resources. The company offers a wide range of connected solutions and services to the logistics industry through sophisticated tools designed for statistical surveying, process optimization, and root-cause analytics.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. AWS Connected Vehicle Solutions is the key offering of the company.

AT&T Inc.

AT&T Inc. operates its business through segments such as Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The company offers a wide range of connected logistics services such as asset tracking, consignment inventory management, freight monitoring, reverse logistics, equipment and machinery management, and others.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Infrastructure Platforms, Services, Applications, Security, and Others. The company offers connected logistics solutions to improve safety, mobility, and operational efficiency of the logistics process.

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. operates its business through segments such as Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite is the key offering of the company.

Connected Logistics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Software services

IT services

Hardware devices

Connected Logistics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

