Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: Get Summer Started Right with a Visit to the Flint RV & Camping Show March 20-22, 2020!

FLINT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / With winter winding down, it's time to turn attention to travel and camping plans with a visit to the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) RV & Camping Show in Flint, March 20-22, 2020, at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, 3501 Lapeer Road.

Start an RVing experience at the Flint RV & Camping Show March 20-22, 2020

"Going to an RV and camping show in the spring is a great way to get into the spirit of summer," said Darren Ing, director of MARVAC and the Flint RV & Camping Show producer. "With all the manufacturer's deals and specials on new vehicles, along with campground exhibitors, the Flint RV & Camping Show is a perfect way to spend time dreaming and deciding on where to go and how to get there this summer."

The show will be in two arenas and will feature 80 units including folding camping trailers, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and more. There will also be exhibitors featuring multiple campgrounds and outdoor products, making this a complete RV show experience.

"Coming to an RV show lets everyone see the improvements, add-ons and options available in RVs this year," said Kim Sturdivant, Leisure Days RV general manager. "Dealers are ready to help customers into new RVs and the great interest rates are certainly helping."

Leisure Days RV, Clio, is bringing an assortment of RVs perfect for individuals, couples and families including Gulf Stream Coach vintage trailers, Ameri-Lite trailers and a hard side truck camper from Palomino.

"RVing is an affordable and unique vacation experience for many people," said Michael O'Brien, Circle K RVs, Lapeer. "With so many RV options available for families, couples and individuals, there is something that will appeal to everyone, no matter your camping style or preference." Circle K RVs is bringing a variety of new 2020 RVs, including Kodiak travel trailers featuring new floor plans and updated Aspen Trail travel trailers.

Attendees can sign up to win camping and RVing-related prizes in the "Enjoy Michigan, Compliments of MARVAC Giveaway." Prizes include free camping stays and more from participating MARVAC members. Winners and prizes will be chosen at random after the show ends.

The Flint RV & Camping Show runs March 20-22; Friday from 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $7; senior admission (55 and over) $6 and children 12 and under are free! Parking is free. Coupons for $1 off admission are at area Big Boy restaurants, area RV dealerships, Dort Financial Credit Union locations and The View Newspapers and online at www.marvac.org.

For more information, call Gretchen Monette, 517.349.8881.

