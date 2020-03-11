Management to host webcast and conference call to review data and program strategy at 8 a.m. ET on March 18, 2020

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the acceptance for presentation of its abstract of the results for Cohort 1 from its Phase 2 clinical trial, ZENITH20, evaluating poziotinib in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. The abstract, titled "Oral poziotinib shows clinical activity and durable response in previously treated EGFR exon 20 NSCLC patients a Phase 2 study," will be part of the Keynote Forum at the 11th Annual Congress on Pulmonary Respiratory Medicine. The oral presentation will take place on March 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. CET in Amsterdam. The abstract can be found here: poziotinib abstract.

Conference Call and Webcast

Spectrum's management will host a webcast and conference call at 8 a.m. ET 5 a.m. PT on March 18, 2020 to review the data and program strategy. The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 837-3910 for domestic callers and (973) 796-5077 for international callers and entering the conference ID#:2059147. A live webcast of the call will be available from the Investors and Media section of the company's website at http://investor.sppirx.com/events-and-presentations and will be archived there shortly after the live event.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

