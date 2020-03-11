VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 11
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.1105
|0.1300
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1275
|0.1500
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1530
|0.1800
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1445
|0.1700
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2805
|0.3300
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009690247
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0009690254
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.3100
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1785
|0.2100
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1020
|0.1200
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.1445
|0.1700
|EUR
|11/03/2020
|18/03/2020
|19/03/2020
|25/03/2020