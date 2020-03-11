Anzeige
11.03.2020
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 11

NL0009272749VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF0.11050.1300EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009272764VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF0.08500.1000EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009272772VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF0.12750.1500EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009272780VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF0.15300.1800EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009690221VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.14450.1700EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009690239VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF0.28050.3300EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009690247VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF0.04250.0500EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0009690254VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF0.04250.0500EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0010273801VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF0.04250.0500EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0010408704VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.26350.3100EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0010731816VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.17850.2100EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0011376074VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.10200.1200EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
NL0011683594VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF0.14450.1700EUR11/03/202018/03/202019/03/202025/03/2020
