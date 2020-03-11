Advances Commercialisation of Tinnitus Treatment Lenire

Neuromod Devices Limited ("Neuromod" or "The Company"), the Irish medical technology company specialising in non-invasive neuromodulation technologies, is pleased to announce that Mr. Florian Elsaesser has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Elsaesser, a hearing aid industry expert, has worked in the sector for over 12 years in various executive positions for Sivantos and Siemens Audiology. Prior to Siemens Audiology's acquisition by Private Equity fund EQT, Florian held senior financial roles managing global functions in finance and controlling. After the acquisition, Florian went on to hold senior business development and marketing roles in the newly rebranded Sivantos. In these roles, he managed the acquisition and integration of companies and coordinated global sales and marketing functions. Florian holds a Master's degree in Economics from Technische Universität Berlin and graduated in Management from the renowned Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP).

Mr. Elsaesser's appointment follows the completion of two of the largest and longest followed up clinical trials ever conducted in tinnitus, including 517 participants. Mr. Elsaesser will be responsible for advancing the commercialisation of the Neuromod's breakthrough tinnitus treatment product Lenire

The Company is working towards the European commercialisation of Lenire; scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet anticipated European demand; and progressing US regulatory strategy to secure market entry into the United States. Mr. Elsaesser will play a key role in these developments.

Welcoming the appointment, Dr. Ross O'Neill, CEO of Neuromod said: "I am delighted to announce that Florian Elsaesser will be joining the Neuromod team as Chief Commercial Officer. Attracting a leading hearing aid industry expert with extensive experience across the sector is an exciting development and recognition of the immense potential of our technology. It is a pivotal time for the Company as we progress with European commercialisation of Lenire. Florian's experience will be crucial as we work towards delivering our much-anticipated breakthrough treatment to people currently living with tinnitus."

Mr. Elsaesser added: "With Lenire Neuromod has developed a fantastic treatment option for the millions of tinnitus sufferers globally whose clinical needs remain under served. Lenire has achieved compelling results in multiple large-scale clinical trials. Personally, I am excited about the high overlap between tinnitus and hearing impairment. For a huge number of patients, tinnitus is often a leading indicator of hearing loss. These patients tend to seek treatment for tinnitus much earlier than for hearing loss. Therefore I see huge opportunities for Lenire to boost the hearing aid retail market."

