Get Spiffy, Inc.: Shell Ventures Invests in Spiffy On-Demand Car Care for Individuals and Fleets

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy ?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the closing of a strategic investment from Shell Ventures.

Spiffy offers on-demand automotive services for fleets, office parks, and residential customers in 20 cities across the United States. Professionally trained and uniformed W2 technicians operate out of fully-equipped vans to provide on-site services, such as car detailing, oil changes, and tire installations. Used water, oil, and tires are captured and recycled as a part of their eco-conscious Spiffy Green™ approach to vehicle maintenance.

"Spiffy was founded to bring a convenience-oriented and eco-friendly focus to the car wash and detail market. Over the last five years, this has expanded towards a total car care solution, covering oil change, tires, and other maintenance services," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo. "Establishing this new partnership with Shell is pivotal as we look to expand our service offerings for existing customers and fleets as well as introduce Spiffy to new markets."

As consumers demand more choice and convenience, Spiffy can provide a modern method for vehicle maintenance. By eliminating the traditional friction of car maintenance, customers can enjoy a quality service at work or home. With their Fleet Management as a Service™ model, Spiffy improves vehicle uptime and asset utilization for fleets nationwide, allowing fleet employees to focus on the core business.

"We see a lot of value in the convenient and efficient services that Spiffy can offer for car owners and fleets owners alike," said Brian Panoff, Investment Director at Shell Ventures. "Their experience in emerging fleet services, such as online and peer-to-peer car sharing, ride-sharing, and e-commerce auto sales aligns well with our focus on the changing nature of vehicle transportation and ownership."

Jim McCormick, Vice President, US Lubricants Sales for Shell, adds, "We are looking forward to the collaboration opportunities that accompany our investment in Spiffy. In addition to transitioning Spiffy's oil change customers to our Pennzoil® and Shell Rotella® brand products, we can co-develop new customer value propositions with Spiffy that are tailored to our customers' needs."

For more information about Spiffy oil change services, visit https://www.getspiffy.com/oil

About Spiffy

Spiffy? (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of hand car washing, advanced detailing, oil change, high-volume oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available for individuals in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Raleigh-Durham. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management™ as a Service in Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

About Shell Ventures

Shell Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell"). With major offices in Europe, the USA, India and China, Shell Ventures invests in innovative technology companies, business models and growth plays to further the development of energy solutions and new technologies that have the potential to create substantial deployment value in Shell.

Continuing Shell's tradition in venture capital since 1998, Shell Ventures focuses on investments within renewable power systems (including solar, wind, connected energy and storage), new fuels for transport (including hydrogen and biofuels), mobility solutions (including e-mobility, connected mobility and freight), oil and gas technologies (including chemicals), and digital innovations where relevant to energy. Shell Ventures co-invests with other corporate investors and venture capital funds and will invest in both early stage and late stage (growth capital) companies. For more information, visit www.shell.com/shell-ventures

