Eubiotics Market Surpassed US$ 6 Bn in 2019; Ban on Usage of Antibiotics to Boost Market Growth, Says Future Market Insights

Eubiotics are making inroads into the food processing industry as governments across the world are imposing bans on antibiotics usage as growth promoters

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Touching a revenue pool of US$ 6 Bn mark in 2019, the global eubiotics market will grow at a promising CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029. Upsurge in meat consumption in tandem with growing concern about livestock safety would be the key factors oiling the growth engine. Further, increasing need for better quality animal feed and meat products among customers is offering potential opportunities to market players.

"Antibiotics, despite their numerous benefits, pose threat to animal health as well as their surroundings. As such, regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are instituting bans on the adoption of antibiotics during the production of meat and dairy products. This is creating a fertile ground for higher profit margins for eubiotics manufacturers," reveals FMI study.

Key Findings of FMI's Report on Eubiotics Market

Europe's eubiotics market continues to offer remunerative growth prospects; Market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to accelerate.

Among types of eubiotics, probiotics and prebiotics will see substantial demand growth.

Dry form of eubiotics is likely to show higher growth rate over the forecast period, owing to its prolonged shelf life.

Leading eubiotics manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to ensure relevant value creation.

Eubiotics Market - Key Driving Factors

Stringent norms against consumption of antibiotics as feed additives will be the major growth driver for eubiotics market.

Increasing preference for healthier alternatives among customers contributing to market revenue.

Rise in the production and consumption of meat and meat-based products is propelling market growth.

The livestock industry is emphasizing on better and cost-effective productivity, adding value to the eubiotics market.

Eubiotics Market - Key Restraints

High costs associated with production of eubiotics is an existing challenge for market players.

Lack of proper evaluation techniques in tandem with standardization issues to deter market progress.

Explore the complete eubiotics report with detailed market segmentation, 144 illustrative figures, and 168 data tables spread across 200 pages

Competition Landscape of Eubiotics Market

Players in eubiotics market are focusing on improving sourcing processes and expanding their product portfolio by collaborating with domestic players. Key manufacturers in the eubiotics market include Cargill, BASF SE, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Novozymes, Calpis Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Group, Kemin Industries, Inc., Lallemand, Inc., Addcon, Behn Meyer Group, Novus International, Inc., Advanced Bio Nutrition Corp, and Beneo Group.

About the Report

This FMI report provides global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest industrial trends influencing the margin growth of eubiotics market. The study offers actionable insights on the basis of type (probiotics, prebiotics, organic acid, and essential oil), function (nutrition and gut health, yield, and immunity), livestock (swine, poultry, ruminant, and aquaculture), form (dry, and liquid), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Asia).

