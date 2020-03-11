Payment Savvy Celebrates 10 Years Providing Innovative Solutions

Payment Savvy Offers Next-Generation Payment Processing Technology to Mid to High-Risk Businesses

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Chad Deatherage, CEO of Payment Savvy, is pleased to announce his company is celebrating an impressive milestone - 10 years of serving merchants across the country.

To learn about Payment Savvy and what sets them apart from the competition, please visit https://mypaymentsavvy.com/why-payment-savvy/.

When asked how Payment Savvy was able to establish an essential stronghold in the payment space, Deatherage had a ready answer.

"Unfortunately, customer service is not a focus for our competition - they are often driven purely by profit margins. At Payment Savvy, ensuring every merchant that reaches out to us is fully satisfied is our number one goal. On the front-end we listen carefully to your needs and develop a custom payment package to help your business grow. Once a boarded Payment Savvy client, the level of service provided does not dwindle - we are always available to make sure you are optimally processing." he said.

The fact that Payment Savvy is celebrating such a significant milestone does not surprise the many satisfied merchants who use Payment Savvy and their custom payment solutions. Deatherage and his team at Payment Savvy strive to provide innovative and state-of-the-art payment processing technology, all at the lowest possible cost.

"We never provide out-of-the-box payment solutions or standard-issue pricing. Our knowledgeable team will work one on one with you to fulfill your organizational goals." Deatherage said, adding that "From web payments to IVR, let us know how you want to accept a credit card, debit card, or ACH payment, and we'll make sure it happens."

As a bonus, Payment Savvy's systems are incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, meaning clients can quickly start using the payment processing technology. Also, the company's open API platform will collect payment information through a merchant's existing software.

"At Payment Savvy, we give you our best from the get-go and maintain that stance throughout our relationship. We want you to be confident, secure, and happy with us as Your Payment Partner," he said.

About Payment Savvy:

Since 2010, Payment Savvy has provided innovative, compliant, and affordable payment processing solutions to high-risk industries across the country. As they celebrate a decade in the payment space, they look forward to helping more enterprises grow with their custom payment products. From their often-imitated Fee-Free Payments platform to their next-generation pay by text solution, they work one-on-one with their clients to create a scalable payment system that checks all their "must-have" boxes. For more information, please visit https://mypaymentsavvy.com.

