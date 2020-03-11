SpendEdge has been monitoring the global edible oils market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 14 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 132-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Edible Oils Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

A range of conventional oils includes soybean, sunflower, palm, canola, cottonseed, and peanut oils that are finding their extensive usage in the food processing industry. This is contributing to the spend momentum in the global edible oils market. Consumers' growing penchant towards food products made from healthy edible oils such as canola, olive, mustard, and soybean oils are driving the spend growth in the edible oils market to a significant extent.

The Top Edible Oil Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Edible oil suppliers are set to experience a major hike in their manufacturing costs owing to the volatilities in the price of raw materials such as oilseeds and animal tissues. This will have a direct impact on the procurement expenses of buyers in the edible oils market. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top edible oil suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Cargill- Energy expense will serve as another major accelerator of OPEX of suppliers in the edible oils market. To tackle this increase in expenditure, a majority of suppliers are seen to adopt energy reduction programs at their manufacturing facilities to reduce their energy requirements and optimize their OPEX. Cargill uses renewable sources of energy in its manufacturing facilities which have reduced its energy consumption by up to 40% and optimizes its OPEX. This edible oil supplier is known to implement the QR code technology to collect and record real-time information of its inventory on-site, thereby enabling the supplier to streamline its inventory and reduce instances of inventory shrinkage.

Wilmar International- Packaging quality plays a critical role in reducing the susceptibility of edible oils to contamination. This makes it imperative for buyers to inspect the quality of the packaging materials used and check the packaging processes deployed by this supplier for cleaning the containers/bottles before the oils are packed.

Unilever Group-While negotiating with this supplier, buyers are advised to implement the volume-based pricing model. Execution of this pricing model will help buyers to minimize the risks of sudden increases in the prices of raw materials used to produce different types of edible oils. It will also allow buyers to avail of better discounts while purchasing in a bulk.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Edible oils market spend segmentation by region

Edible oils supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for edible oil suppliers

Edible oil suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the edible oils market

Edible oils pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the edible oils market

