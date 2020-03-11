The following information is based on a press release from Electrolux, AB (ELUX B, SE0000103814) published on March 09, 2020 and may be subject to change. On February 21, 2020 the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Electrolux (publ) ("Electrolux") approved the distribution of shares one (1) share of series B in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series B in Electrolux Professional. The scheduled Ex-date is March 18, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for ELUX B on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the Spin-Co Electrolux Professional will not be added to the index and the price of ELUX B will be adjusted before the market opens on 03/19/2020. For further information concerning this notice please contact Indexservices@nasdaq.com, telephone + 1 301 978 8311