PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING

Princess Private Equity (PEY) delivered a robust NAV TR increase in FY19 of 21.1% on the back of good earnings momentum and progress with the 'buy and build' strategy for key portfolio holdings. The company remains fully invested, with most of its €50m credit facility drawn at end-January 2020. It plans to repay this on receipt of proceeds from the Action exit, which was agreed in FY19. Looking ahead, PEY remains committed to its strategy of creating resilience in portfolio companies aimed at mitigating downside risks from a potential economic downturn.

