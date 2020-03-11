Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591068 ISIN: FR0000127771 Ticker-Symbol: VVU 
Tradegate
11.03.20
13:13 Uhr
20,990 Euro
-0,740
-3,41 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,990
21,020
14:27
21,000
21,020
14:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI
VIVENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVENDI SA20,990-3,41 %