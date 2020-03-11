Orbsat Corp Launches New E-Commerce Storefronts and Fulfilment Centers in Singapore and United Arab Emirates

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Orbsat Corp (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, announces that in an effort to meet the strong demand for Mobile Satellite Solutions, the Company has accelerated its global expansion with the launch of two new E-Commerce marketplaces in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new storefronts and fulfilment centers, supported by Amazon's regional logistics capabilities, allow Orbsat to offer an increased range of products and services to customers throughout South East Asia and the Middle East. The additional marketplaces will increase the Company's online presence and order fulfilment capabilities to 14 countries around the world, serving customers 24x7x365.

David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat Corp, said, "The Company has recently experienced a stronger than usual seasonal demand for its products through existing marketplaces, with particular strength in US and EU sales during the first two months of 2020. We are therefore excited to continue the expansion of our global presence with the launch of two new E-Commerce storefronts. These two new marketplaces make our products more accessible to customers located in the Asian and Middle Eastern regions and allow us to further increase our international customer base."

The new marketplaces will feature an expanded catalog of mobile satellite service products including an assortment of communications equipment and tracking devices from providers including Garmin, Globalstar, Iridium, Inmarsat, Motorola Solutions and Thuraya, as well as an array of prepaid and monthly subscription voice and data airtime options.

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's U.S. and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

