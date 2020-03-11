The "Market of Polypropylene Glycol in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the market of polypropylene glycol gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of polypropylene glycol from 2020 till 2024.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of polypropylene glycol in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of polypropylene glycol, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market of polypropylene glycol
1.1. Consumption of polypropylene glycol in Russia
- Consumption of polypropylene glycol
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of polypropylene glycol
- Structure of polypropylene glycol by sourse of supply
1.2. Production of polypropylene glycol
- Dynamics and volumes of production of polypropylene glycol
- Production of polypropylene glycol by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of polypropylene glycol
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Production seasonality of polypropylene glycol
1.3. Import of polypropylene glycol
- Import of polypropylene glycol, physical terms
- Import of polypropylene glycol by countries, import structure
- Import of polypropylene glycol by regions, import structure
- Import of polypropylene glycol by company
- Import seasonality of polypropylene glycol
- Import of polypropylene glycol, value terms
- Import of polypropylene glycol by countries, import structure
- Import of polypropylene glycol by regions, import structure
- Import of polypropylene glycol by company
- Import prices
1.4. Export of polypropylene glycol
- Export of polypropylene glycol, physical terms
- Export of polypropylene glycol by countries, export structure
- Export of polypropylene glycol by regions, export structure
- Export of polypropylene glycol by company
- Export seasonality of polypropylene glycol
- Export of polypropylene glycol, value terms
- Export of polypropylene glycol by countries, export structure
- Export of polypropylene glycol by regions, export structure
- Export of polypropylene glycol by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance on market of polypropylene glycol
1.5. Prices for polypropylene glycol in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price correlation on market of polypropylene glycol
1.6. Sales of polypropylene glycol
- Sales of polypropylene glycol
2. Forecast of market of polypropylene glycol in Russia, 2020-2024
- Factors and trends in market of polypropylene glycol in Russia
- Forecast of consumption of polypropylene glycol in Russia
- Forecast of production of polypropylene glycol in Russia
- Forecast of export of polypropylene glycol in Russia
- Forecast of import of polypropylene glycol in Russia
3. Key foreign players in market of polypropylene glycol
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian polypropylene glycol
