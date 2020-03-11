The "Market of Polypropylene Glycol in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of polypropylene glycol gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of polypropylene glycol from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of polypropylene glycol in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of polypropylene glycol, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of polypropylene glycol

1.1. Consumption of polypropylene glycol in Russia

Consumption of polypropylene glycol

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of polypropylene glycol

Structure of polypropylene glycol by sourse of supply

1.2. Production of polypropylene glycol

Dynamics and volumes of production of polypropylene glycol

Production of polypropylene glycol by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of polypropylene glycol

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of polypropylene glycol

1.3. Import of polypropylene glycol

Import of polypropylene glycol, physical terms

Import of polypropylene glycol by countries, import structure

Import of polypropylene glycol by regions, import structure

Import of polypropylene glycol by company

Import seasonality of polypropylene glycol

Import of polypropylene glycol, value terms

Import of polypropylene glycol by countries, import structure

Import of polypropylene glycol by regions, import structure

Import of polypropylene glycol by company

Import prices

1.4. Export of polypropylene glycol

Export of polypropylene glycol, physical terms

Export of polypropylene glycol by countries, export structure

Export of polypropylene glycol by regions, export structure

Export of polypropylene glycol by company

Export seasonality of polypropylene glycol

Export of polypropylene glycol, value terms

Export of polypropylene glycol by countries, export structure

Export of polypropylene glycol by regions, export structure

Export of polypropylene glycol by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance on market of polypropylene glycol

1.5. Prices for polypropylene glycol in Russia

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of polypropylene glycol

1.6. Sales of polypropylene glycol

Sales of polypropylene glycol

2. Forecast of market of polypropylene glycol in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in market of polypropylene glycol in Russia

Forecast of consumption of polypropylene glycol in Russia

Forecast of production of polypropylene glycol in Russia

Forecast of export of polypropylene glycol in Russia

Forecast of import of polypropylene glycol in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of polypropylene glycol

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian polypropylene glycol

