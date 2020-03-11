Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.03.2020 | 13:34
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 10-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                  290.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                296.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                  283.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                288.66p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

