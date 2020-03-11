Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 290.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 296.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 283.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 288.66p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---