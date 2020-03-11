The new addition will deliver an increased performance compared to existing Leaseweb services and provide global customers with a high-performance service for various workloads

Today, Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services provider, announced the availability of 2nd Gen AMD EPYCTM Processor powered servers as an authoritative addition to the Leaseweb server fleet. With global stock available from today onwards, this announcement officially marks Leaseweb as one of the first managed service providers to offer global access to this new processor.

Joining Leaseweb's portfolio of hosted infrastructure, the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processor powered servers provide leadership in performance, architecture, and agility. The processors currently hold more than 140 world records and offer up to a 2x generational performance increase1. The 2nd Gen EPYC processors support up to 64 "Zen 2" cores and 128 threads per socket, support PCIe 4 and include advanced security features to help protect data and systems.

As Leaseweb's newest, most powerful hosted piece of infrastructure, the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processor based servers will play a key role in meeting market demands for scalable, efficient and easy-to-operate hybrid cloud infrastructure. This is critical to delivering on current and future market demands. Leaseweb's research reveals that 61.4% of companies believe that hybrid or private cloud will be the infrastructure of their company's future, while 75.9% of respondents prioritized scalability, speed, ease of use, and cost as top factors when choosing their IaaS hosting solution.

"At Leaseweb, we pride ourselves on delivering trusted, strategic advice alongside the latest proven high-value technology," remarked Mathijs Heikamp, product management team lead, Leaseweb. "We also pride ourselves in our ability to both meet our customers wherever they may be in their organization's lifecycle and also provide the right solution for their current or future needs. The addition of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processor powered servers to our fleet expands the scope and scale of our offerings, allowing us to better meet the unique needs of each of our customers. This is only the most recent way in which Leaseweb gives customers access to a global network of data centers and enables them to take full advantage of some of the very best in hybrid cloud technology."

Leaseweb's 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processor servers are housed in state-of-the-art, ISO-certified data centers at strategic locations across the globe giving customers easy access to Europe, the US and Asia Pacific. Each data center utilizes the very latest technology to deliver performance reliability, availability, protection from cybercrime and compliance with critical global data directives.

"Cloud and Enterprise customers are seeking enhanced performance for their increasingly complex workloads," said Roger Benson, senior director, Commercial Sales EMEA, AMD. "By using 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors, Leaseweb is providing their customers with access to high-performance processors that excel in various workloads."

The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processor servers are available to customers via Leaseweb's scalable business model, which always aims to deliver the most appropriate technology at the best price point. This is a compelling value-add combination that, together with trusted advice and counsel, helps businesses choose the right infrastructure for their individual needs. Leaseweb's approach also ensures companies minimize the impact of downtime, can scale applications in line with changing demands and have access to the best server for their performance requirements.

To learn more about how Leaseweb Global and 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors can help your business, please visit: https://www.leaseweb.com/dedicated-servers/amd-serverproducts.

About Leaseweb

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 18,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 6 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands BV ("Leaseweb Netherlands"), Leaseweb USA, Inc. ("Leaseweb USA"), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD ("Leaseweb Asia"), Leaseweb CDN B.V. ("Leaseweb CDN"), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH ("Leaseweb Germany"), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. ("Leaseweb Australia") and Leaseweb UK Ltd ("Leaseweb UK"). For more information visit: www.leaseweb.com

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

1 1-n, 2-socket 2nd Gen EPYC 7742 powered server (http://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2019q4/cpu2017-20191125-20001.pdf) scoring 701 SPECrate2017_int_base has up to 2.3x the SPECrate 2017 Integer (Base) performance of the highest previous generation score of 304 SPECrate2017_int_base by a 1-n, 2-socket 1st Gen EPYC 7601 powered server result (http://www.spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2019q2/cpu2017-20190411-11817.html) as of 1/26/20. ROM-342

