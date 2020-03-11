New alliance creates Frankfurt Amsterdam Stockholm Boden (FAST-B) data center network and brings hyperscale economics to global audience.

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2020) -Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company") is delighted to announce a new partnership with maincubes, a data center operator located in Germany and the Netherlands. Hydro66, the ultra-low emissions colocation and cloud infrastructure provider, and maincubes, the colocation data center operator with facilities in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, have agreed to partner in delivering next generation architecture for corporate customers including joint marketing of products and services.

This new combined approach will empower Enterprise clients to optimise their applications and data into latency-sensitivity tiers. Apps or data requiring close-proximity infrastructure can be hosted in Frankfurt or Amsterdam and the remainder can be hosted at Hydro66's Boden's facility where costs are significantly lower. This will result in better overall pricing for clients and create a competitive advantage for both companies.

David Rowe, CEO of H66 said, "maincubes and Hydro66 make a great combination in addressing the twin needs of hyperlocal and hyperscale requirements. Customers are also looking for solutions to the dual challenges of data scaling and environmental responsibilities. maincubes are leaders in their field of low latency high performing facilities in Frankfurt, including the new carbon neutral facility (FR2), and Amsterdam whilst Hydro66 the gold standard for ultra-low carbon emissions hyperscale facilities. Meanwhile, customer data is fully protected by EU data sovereignty."

Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes, said, "We know from our customers in Germany that the next wave of applications and requirements are set to dwarf the current ones with the rise of Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and the digitization of industries. For example, demand is rising in the automotive and IoT sectors for super-efficient, low cost, low latency compute. Combining this with hyperscale HPC workloads and storage with the highest standards of environmental protection and respecting data sovereignty is exactly why we look forward to working with H66 in driving the next wave of innovation in the sector."

About maincubes

maincubes is part of German investor and real estate developer Art-Invest which is part of the German construction conglomerate Zech Group. maincubes has data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and a network of high-availability data centers of various sizes and types in Europe, enabling it to provide colocation services and secure ecosystems for the digital future of customers across various industries. Via the secureexchange digital platform customers and partners of maincubes can use IT services worldwide such as IoT, (cyber) security and connectivity as well as cloud services to expand their business opportunities. maincubes offers secure, efficient and user-friendly services - and a secure home for your data.

To learn more about maincubes, visit www.maincubes.com

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

