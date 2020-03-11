Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2020) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") announces that it has surpassed USD$1 Million in net sales from a combination of dispensary, bulk flower and CBD sales (online and retail).

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce the following sales related milestones:

USD$650,000 in net sales over the last 30 days.

In Early March, the Company, through its brand Hart Luck, launched its exclusive CBD Inhaler for purchase at www.hartluckcbd.com, the sales surpassed USD$20,000 on the first day.

In addition to currently being in dispensaries around Southern California, the Company expects to expand into several dispensaries in LA and Palm Springs by early Q2 and continues to implement initiatives focusing on increasing its revenue and customer base.

"We remain committed to moving into profitability and growing our distribution network. Our latest sales demonstrate we are on a growth trajectory and will continue to roll out brands and premium flower to meet the growing market demand in California." -Michael Jennings, CEO

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a fully integrated premium cannabis producer with 8 cutting-edge brands and premium products marketed through its WEARESDC brand house. Based in Coalinga, California, the company owns and operates a 35,000 sq ft indoor state-of-the-art cultivation facility and is currently completing its extraction facility on the same property. NGW has a seed library of over 120 cannabis strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars and is developing its nursery cloning operations with bio-tech leader Precigen. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

