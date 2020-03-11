The global sterilization market is poised to grow by USD 2.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sterilization Market Analysis Report by Type (chemical and gas sterilization, radiation sterilization, and other types), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections. In addition, the advances in sterilization technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the sterilization market.

The major causes of mortality and morbidity in healthcare settings are hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). 3.2% of patients develop at least one hospital-acquired infection each day in the US as per the CDC. Some of the causative agents of HAI include bacteria, fungus, and viruses. Ventilator-associated pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infection, and surgical site infections are some of the common types of hospital-acquired infections. As a result, healthcare providers are taking precautionary measures to reduce the incidence of hospital-acquired infections and ensure the safety of patients. As a result, they are adopting advanced sterilization technologies. Thus, the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections will boost the growth of the sterilization market during the forecast period.

Major Five Sterilization Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a portfolio of sterilization solutions through its brand name, 3M Attest.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. offers products such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company also provides Genesis, which is a sterilization container system used for valuable instruments.

Belimed AG

Belimed AG operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life science, and Equipment planning. The company offers a product line of sterilizers to cater to the growing needs of the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA provides microbiology technology for services in clinical and industrial laboratories and detection of genetic sequences. The company also provides traditional sterile pharma solutions for water testing, environmental monitoring, endotoxin testing and services, and more.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental, and Dialysis. The company provides sterilization services through the Revox Sterilization Solutions business unit.

Sterilization Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Chemical and gas sterilization

Radiation sterilization

Other types

Sterilization Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

