Chemesis International Inc. Announces Board Changes to GSRX Industries Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces that the board of directors (the "GSRX Board") of GSRX Industries Inc. ("GSRX") (OTCQB: GSRX), has been re-constituted pursuant to a written shareholder resolution delivered to GSRX by Chemesis in its capacity as a shareholder of GSRX holding in excess of 2/3 of the voting power entitled to vote with respect to the removal and appointment of GSRX Board members.

Effective immediately, Messrs. Leslie Ball, Christian Briggs, and Steven Farkhas are no longer directors of GSRX; and Messrs. Troy Nihart and Jeff Rogers have joined the GSRX Board. Accordingly, the GSRX Board is now comprised of Messrs. Aman Parmar, Mike Aujla, Troy Nihart and Jeff Rogers

The Company also announced that Mr. Troy Nihart has been appointed Chairman of the GSRX Board, and interim President and CEO of GSRX, replacing Mr. Ball with respect to the latter offices.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

