Integration equips procurement teams with streamlined access to supplier sustainability performance ratings within the SAP Ariba Supplier Risk solution

EcoVadis, a world leader in business sustainability ratings and intelligence for global supply chains, announces that its EcoVadis API Connector for SAP Ariba Supplier Risk is now available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The EcoVadis API Connector adds best-in-class sustainability performance intelligence to the full source-to-pay process enabled by the SAP Ariba Supplier Risk solution.

"Demands to grow responsibly while serving a broader social purpose are putting immense pressure on companies to drive positive impact throughout their value chain," explained Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. "Sustainable procurement can play an instrumental role in delivering on these expectations, but teams are confronted with the challenge of ensuring buyers adopt these criteria in their purchasing decisions. This new integration unlocks streamlined, sustainable purchasing by bringing trusted sustainability ratings into the procurement workflows that thousands of buyers and suppliers are using every day."

The EcoVadis API Connector enhances the SAP Ariba Supplier Risk solution by providing customers with critical risk assurance and performance in the area of business sustainability. Businesses tasked with rating the sustainability practices of their supply chains have to monitor individual suppliers across hundreds of industries and geographies. The resulting data is further complicated by regional regulations, language barriers and industry certifications. By utilizing the EcoVadis API Connector, customers of all sizes across industries using SAP Ariba Supplier Risk can now benchmark and drive continuous improvement.

EcoVadis enterprise customers can find the EcoVadis API Connector on SAP App Center. Key benefits include the following:

Instant matching of existing EcoVadis-rated suppliers to their SAP Ariba supplier portfolio

Full access to EcoVadis sustainability ratings and scorecards from within the SAP Ariba Supplier Risk solution

Detailed visibility into the theme sub-scores and analysis of suppliers' strengths and improvement areas across environmental, social and ethical criteria

"360 Watch" risk monitoring of adverse media, news and watchlist alerts

One-click request of new EcoVadis sustainability ratings, allowing procurement teams to easily and autonomously bring sustainability performance management to all purchasing categories and regions

At SAP App Center, where the EcoVadis API Connector is now available, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

EcoVadis is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of or that integrate with SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP, to extend the availability of its sustainability intelligence to SAP Ariba solutions.

SAP Ariba will be a sponsor at the EcoVadis Sustain 2020 Virtual Event, streaming live on March 12, 2020.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005120/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US:

Tori Vichroski, Corporate Ink

ecovadis@corporateink.com

617-969-9192

UK/EU:

David McClintock

dmcclintock@ecovadis.com

+33 1 82 83 86 09