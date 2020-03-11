Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Xetra
11.03.20
15:34 Uhr
102,02 Euro
+1,36
+1,35 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,06
101,12
15:50
101,02
101,04
15:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAP
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAP SE102,02+1,35 %