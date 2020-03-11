Made in Germany Technology, Products and Software

In the first quarter of 2020, Spreadshirt expanded the machinery at its headquarters in Leipzig and developed it into a research and development hub. Six embroidery machines and the Kornit Avalanche PolyPro were installed. The latter is one of the first of its kind worldwide. This new technology complements the existing machines for digital and foil printing on textiles in the Leipzig location.

In the R&D department, Spreadshirt is not only testing cutting-edge printing techniques but also new software the IT team has developed in-house. Additionally, the team establishes processes and standards to be implemented on an international scale at locations in Poland, the Czech Republic and the United States. As the development of such innovations continues, quality improvement will further flourish.

Multi-faceted knowledge from Germany

The German location was chosen by Spreadshirt because of the ideal conditions for research and development. A great number of the local employees have been with the company for many years and have expert knowledge. For example, the average seniority level on the production floor is over ten years. The notable size and structure of the company headquarters allows employees from marketing, IT or purchasing to personally exchange ideas with co-workers from production and development and to test them right away.

Over the next two years, Spreadshirt will continue to invest in new machines and technologies (see press release 07/16/19) At the R&D hub in Leipzig UV printing and products from the non-textile sector will be tested to address entirely new customer demographics.

"With our experienced team in Leipzig and their enormous know-how, we can develop new technologies for Spreadshirt which we can then use internationally. In this way, we are approaching our goal of being the world's largest company in our industry, in giant strides," emphasizes Spreadshirt CEO Philip Rooke.

Additional Facts and Figures:

Number of employees worldwide: >900

Numbers of employees in Leipzig, Germany: 400

Spreadshirt branch offices: Germany (Leipzig) and USA (Greensburg, PA)

Spreadshirt production sites: Germany (Leipzig), Poland (Legnica), Czech Republic (Krupka), USA (Greensburg, PA and Henderson, NV)

Revenue 2018: $130M ($11.7M EBITDA)

