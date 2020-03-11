Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave published its FY 2019 annual report, remuneration report and convocation and agenda for the 2020 AGM

Today, Wereldhave published its 2019 Annual Report, the remuneration report 2019 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Questions by e-mail can be put until March 17, 2020 by shareholders who registered for the meeting. At the AGM these questions will be grouped and answered. The company will also provide the opportunity to follow the meeting through a webcast.



Notification of presence can be made at www.abnamro.com/evoting. Meeting rights can also be exercised by proxyfrom 27 March 2020 up to and including 21 April 2020 (before 15:00 h CEST).



Intermediaries are requested to give full address details of the respective holders of shares, in order to facilitate an efficient check of their holdings at the record date.



Depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company may decide to limit social gatherings surrounding the meeting. This could include that no lunch or post-meeting reception will be offered. Shareholders are advised to regularly check our website for any further updates.



