The global rupture disc market is poised to grow by USD 70.34 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005454/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rupture Disc Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Rupture Disc Market Analysis Report by Product (Metallic rupture disc and Graphite rupture disc), Application (Standalone rupture disc and Rupture disc in combination with relief valves), End-users (Energy, Processing industries, Transportation, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/rupture-disc-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for fast-acting relief devices. In addition, the ability to handle highly viscous liquids is anticipated to boost the growth of the rupture disc market.

Many processes in the industrial sector require relief devices that act instantly when the system pressure increases. This is increasing the adoption of rupture discs as they exhibit better response times compared to pressure relief valves. Rupture discs also operate efficiently and effectively while dealing with high viscous fluids. They burst quickly when subjected to excessive pressure from gas, vapor, or when liquid flashing occurs, thereby eliminating the malfunctioning of the system. Therefore, the rising demand for fast-acting relief devices is expected to drive the growth of the global rupture discs market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Rupture Disc Market Companies:

BS&B Safety Systems LLC

BS&B Safety Systems LLC operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. Reverse-acting disks and forward-acting disks are the key products offered by the company.

Continental Disc Corp.

Continental Disc Corp. operates its business through segments such as HPX rupture discs, Reverse-acting rupture discs, Accessories, Specialized rupture discs, Forward-acting rupture discs, and Other. The company offers a wide range of rupture discs for various end-user industries.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools Home Products. Marston Bursting Discs is the key offering of the company. It is a non-reclosing pressure relief device used in the over-pressure protection of vessels.

Fike Corp.

Fike Corp. operates its business through segments such as Products and Services. The company offers a wide range of rupture discs. Some of its key offerings include AXIUS SC Rupture Disc, AD Series Rupture Disc, LO-V Rupture Disc, SHX Sanitary Rupture Disc, and SR-H Sanitary Rupture Disc.

Graco Inc.

Graco Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The company offers a wide range of rupture discs that exhibit high resistance to corrosion, metal fatigue, and cyclic effects.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rupture Disc Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Metallic rupture disc

Graphite rupture disc

Rupture Disc Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Standalone rupture disc

Rupture disc in combination with relief valves

Rupture Disc Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Energy

Processing industries

Transportation

Others

Rupture Disc Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Sanitary Pumps Market Global sanitary pumps market by product (PD sanitary pump and centrifugal sanitary pump), end-users (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005454/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/