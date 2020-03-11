A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions.

Trends in food and agribusiness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The food and agribusiness value chain comprises of a wide range of companies engaged in the supply of agricultural machinery, chemicals, seeds, animal test and vaccines, and packaged foods to data providers to enhance precision agriculture. Majority of these companies are in the need for more resources in order to fulfill the gap between the global supply and demand. The resources required could be in the form of technical, human, or financial support and investors play a critical role in helping to overcome this challenge and also have several opportunities to benefit from in the agribusiness industry. We at Infiniti understand the challenges of identifying attractive opportunities in the rapidly changing food and agribusiness market. As such, our industry experts have curated some in-depth insights into the market trends and key opportunities that companies in this sector can capitalize on.

Increasing attractiveness of emerging markets

Emerging countries are expected to contribute over half of the global GDP within the next couple of years. Factors such as population growth, increasing incomes, greater urbanization, and rising standards of living will fuel the growth of emerging economies. As a result, the demand for food in these countries will see a drastic rise along with an increase in the intake of calories, proteins, and processed foods. An expected surge in the demand for protein in emerging markets, especially pork in China, would create opportunities for companies to grow in core production and supporting industries such as breeding, animal-health testing, feed, and vaccines.

Other key trends in food and agribusiness include:

Healthier diet requirements in mature markets

Continued consolidation of firms across the agribusiness value chain

Price volatility in agricultural input and output prices

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005456/en/

