TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces a GDR buyback programme 11-March-2020 / 16:21 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC announces a GDR buyback programme Limassol, Cyprus - 06 March 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces a GDR buyback programme during the period 12 to 31 March 2020 (the "Programme"). The maximum number of GDRs that may be repurchased under the Programme will be 650,000 and the aggregate purchase price will not exceed $10mn. The GDRs repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury pending cancellation or other permitted use. The Programme will be conducted consistent with the general authority to repurchase shares/GDRs granted by the Company's shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting, and otherwise in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Details of any purchases made under the Programme will be provided via RNS announcements and published on the Company's website. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) Alexandr Leonov Neri Tollardo + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) +44 7741 078383 pr@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [1] TCS Group Holding PLC TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 25.1 bn. The ROE was 59%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 51712 EQS News ID: 994739 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru

