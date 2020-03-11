The "Italy Respiratory Devices Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for respiratory devices has been increasing in Italy primarily due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea.

As per a report by Gianluigi Ferrante et al., published in the European Journal of Public Health 2017, the reported prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases was 7%, with 3.4% asthma, 2.6% COPD, and 1.0% Asthma-COPD Overlap Syndrome.

This has been the primary reason for the growth in demand for respiratory devices in Italy. Owing to the rapid advancements in the devices, the population has benefitted from the new and more effective technologies. This has propelled the growth of the market even further.

However, the high cost of devices and instruments has been restraining market growth.

Key Market Trends

Inhalers as Therapeutic devices are expected to Register High Growth in the Forecast Period

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was the leading cause of death in Italy and is highly prevalent in the elderly population. As per a 2019 report by Francesco Blasi et al., published in the Journal of Human Vaccines Immunotherapeutics, the prevalence of COPD could range from 3.3% in adults aged between 20 and 44 years to 13.3% in those aged between 65 and 84 years. Moreover, the geriatric population of Italy is also increasing, which is expected to exacerbate the problem.

Inhalers are a mainstay of treatment for the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These medications are inhaled through your mouth so they can directly reach your lungs. Usually, a combination of inhalers is prescribed. Using different types of inhalers can enhance treatment. As a result, inhalers for therapeutic administration are vital. As COPD is one of the leading causes of death in Italy, the demand for inhalers is expected to increase. This is expected to help the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Italy is a developed country with well-structured healthcare system in the country. As a result, many global players in the Respiratory devices market are present in the country. Moreover, some domestic players have also been competing in the Italian market. These factors have made the region very competitive.

