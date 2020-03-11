SpendEdge has been monitoring the global elevator market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 20 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 105-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Elevator Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Construction, mining, cement, ports and shipyards, and logistics and warehousing are among the major end-users that are witnessing strong growth in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia. Buyers from these industries are installing elevators in their facilities to reduce their dependence on the human workforce, which enables them to reduce their operating costs as well as to minimize TAT of the delivery. This is imparting a huge boost to spend growth in the global elevator market. The steady growth of the e-commerce industry is resulting in investments in logistics and warehousing storage capacities, which are driving demand growth in the elevator market.

The Top Elevator Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Elevator suppliers are experiencing a stark hike in their manufacturing expenses owing to the increase in the prices of raw materials such as steel, iron, aluminum, and electric motors. This, in turn, is adding to buyers' procurement expenditure in the elevator market. On this note, this report has listed the top elevator suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Otis- Buyers must ensure the provision of extended warranty terms for the procured products from this supplier. Expenses on maintenance and upgrade of the equipment post-procurement result in recurring expenditures for buyers. This makes it necessary for buyers to negotiate for discounts on post-sale services that include periodic maintenance services, upgrades of components, and provision of spares. This can help buyers reduce their ad hoc spend and subsequently reduce their TCO in the elevator market.

Thyssenkrupp- Engagement with suppliers who implement strategies to reduce the costs associated with the procurement of raw materials is crucial for buyers considering the fluctuations in raw material prices. Buyers must ascertain the incorporation of hedging strategies by this supplier to mitigate price fluctuations and standardize the use of raw materials as this will enable them to achieve economies of scale, which in turn reduces costs.

Schindler- While negotiating with this supplier, buyers are advised to implement the cost-plus pricing model. Execution of this pricing model will help buyers to reduce their procurement expenses through negotiations based on supplier margins to buyers. It offers high transparency in prices being charged by the supplier.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Elevator market spend segmentation by region

Elevator supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for elevator suppliers

Elevator suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the elevator market

Elevator pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the elevator market

