Aerospace Tube Materials Market Size to Reach US$ 197.1 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aerospace Tube Materials Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and Spacecraft), by Material Type (Titanium & Alloys, Nickel & Alloys, Steel & Alloys, and Others), by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributor Sales), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aerospace tube materials market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our aerospace hoses and tube assemblies market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the aerospace tube materials market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Tube Materials Market: Highlights

Tubes are the major components used in the fluid conveyance and engine sections, wherein high-temperature resistance along with excellent corrosion resistance is critically required. The selection of material is dependent on several parameters including temperature resistance, lightweight, durability, engine type, and the section of the engine where tubes are used. Steel & alloys, titanium & alloys and nickel & alloys are the three major materials used by the tube manufacturers. Titanium & alloys are gaining traction in the market driven by their enormous advantages over others.

Tube materials currently represent only 1.2% of the total aerospace raw materials market and are estimated to grow at a higher pace (4.2% CAGR (tube materials) vs 3.1% CAGR (raw materials), volume basis) over the next five years. The global aerospace tube materials market is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach an estimated value of US$ 197.1 million in 2025. Most of the factors negatively affecting the aerospace raw materials market, such as grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), and multiple in-flight incidents in PW1500G and PW1900G on Swiss 220s, are also negatively imprinting the demand for tube materials in the aerospace industry.

However, long-term outlook of the aerospace tube materials market still seems vigorous with attractive growth opportunities over the next five years. Several factors will directly or indirectly be bolstering the demand of tubes, which, in turn, will drive the demand for tube materials in the aerospace industry. Some of the major ones are expected increase in the commercial and regional aircraft production, increasing demand for lightweight and durable fluid conveyance systems, increasing penetration of composites in newer variants of aircraft, increasing use of titanium alloys and powders, increasing production of LEAP engines, and aging aircraft fleet size.

Based on the platform type, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight yet durable materials in fabricating different components and parts; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max, A320neo, and B777X; and rising commercial and regional aircraft deliveries across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for tube materials in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the material type, steel & alloys are expected to remain the largest segment (in terms of value) of the market during the forecast period. Steel & alloys offer various advantages, such as high strength and excellent corrosion resistance, at a lower cost, which make them the preferred material for a wide array of applications in the aerospace industry including hydraulic tubes.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace tube materials during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the tube material suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs, increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and Mitsubishi SuperJet).

Key players in the aerospace tube materials market are AMETEK, Inc.; Plymouth Tube Co.; Sandvik SE; Carpenter Technology Corporation; Special Metals Corporation; VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation; Villares Steel; Kobe Steel Ltd.; Allegheny Technologies, Inc.; and TIMET (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.). Development of lightweight advanced materials for tubes and other critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The market for aerospace tube materials is gradually consolidating as major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market. For instance, AMETEK, a leading global supplier of tubes for a wide range of industries, acquired Global Tubes and FMH Aerospace. After the acquisition, AMETEK, successfully leaped ahead in the market with added capabilities and expansion of product portfolio.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the aerospace tube materials market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Tube Materials Market, by Platform Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Tube Materials Market, by Material Type

Titanium & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nickel & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel & Alloys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Tube Materials Market, by Sales Channel Type

Direct Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Distributor Sales (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Tube Materials Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

